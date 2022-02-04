Don’t miss the chance of a lifetime to own this masterfully designed custom built oasis nestled on an incredibly scenic cul-de-sac lot with a circular drive. This rare beauty is bursting with character & luxury and although the upgrade list is endless, here are just a few to tempt you! The grand foyer boasts a stunning spiral staircase and the great room features a marvelous brick fireplace which reaches the 36 ft. soaring ceilings. The showpiece of this rare beauty is a conservatory imported from England, where you can embrace the tranquility of the gorgeous panoramic lake views and beautiful landscape. The bathrooms feature travertine marble and the kitchen is a Chef’s dream with a subzero fridge, electric cooktop and marble countertops & more. The main floor master suite boasts custom closets and opens to the back outdoor living area. Additional features include a brand new $50K roof , a security system, central vacuum & speaker system throughout! The only thing missing is YOU!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,025,000
