This home boasts everything from fabulous location, to its vast open floor plan. Upon entering the home you are greeted by a large open living room with tall ceilings, gas fireplace with brick surround and cedar mantle, access to a relaxing rear porch, immense natural light and it is open to the kitchen and the dining room. The bright kitchen has quartz countertops, custom cabinets, all stainless steel appliances (mostly Wolf) with gas cook top, large walk-in pantry and a large island with seating for 4. Off the kitchen is the dining room with golf course views and a coffered ceiling. Tucked into the back of the house is the welcoming master suite. The master features tall ceilings, natural light and golf course views. The master bath has split vanities with custom cabinets and quartz countertops, large soaking tub, a zero entry shower and huge custom closet. At the front of the house is the second bedroom on the main level with a vaulted ceiling and a full bathroom.