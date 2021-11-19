Don’t miss the chance of a lifetime to own this masterfully designed custom built oasis nestled on an incredibly scenic cul-de-sac lot with a circular drive. This rare beauty is bursting with character & luxury and although the upgrade list is endless, here are just a few to tempt you! The grand foyer boasts a stunning spiral staircase and the great room features a marvelous brick fireplace which reaches the 36 ft. soaring ceilings. The showpiece of this rare beauty is a conservatory imported from England, where you can embrace the tranquility of the gorgeous panoramic lake views and beautiful landscape. The bathrooms feature travertine marble and the kitchen is a Chef’s dream with a subzero fridge, electric cooktop and marble countertops & more. The main floor master suite boasts custom closets and opens to the back outdoor living area. Additional features include a brand new $50K roof , a security system, central vacuum & speaker system throughout! The only thing missing is YOU!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,050,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
I know the disappointment I felt was felt even more strongly by the players on the field.
- Updated
Baker and Mitchell, both 28, are from Opelika.
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupa…
- Updated
Besides finding antiques, the Pickers say they enjoy meeting people with interesting stories, learning about America’s past and giving “historically significant objects a new lease on life.”
- Updated
Nix was hurt during the Tigers’ 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday
- Updated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.
High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central to battle in 7A semifinals
- Updated
Scores from across the area as high school football teams compete in the postseason:
- Updated
The cost of the $10 million project will be split 60-40 by Auburn Athletics and Verizon, the stadium's cellular carrier.