5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,100,000

NOW OFFERING A $10K FLOORING/DECOR ALLOWANCE! Golf course estate lot nestled on cul de sac circle! Home offers 5 bedrooms (all w/ en suite baths) plus a bonus room & an office! Beautiful outdoor living spaces & tons of huge windows showcase panoramic fairway views. Incredible covered porch w/ fireplace as well as private balcony off the master (accessed by lovely French doors) look out over the golf course, as does a ground level patio w/ pergola - so many spaces for relaxing & entertaining! Hardwood flooring & 10' ceilings throughout main. Great room boasts coffered ceiling, shiplap accent wall, gas fireplace. Private main level master is a true retreat, offering gas fireplace, walk-out balcony, spa-like bath, amazing custom closet. Home office & convenient half bath on main level. Spray foam insulation, tankless water heaters, plantation shutters, & so many other upgrades! 3 car garage. AU Club offers 2 pools, restaurant, & fitness center - all accessible from your golf cart!