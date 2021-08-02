It's all about location with this gem! Nestled on a private 1.2 acre lot, the property is exactly 1 mile from both Jordan Hare Stadium & Toomer's Corner! The arboretum is right across the street - a perfect scenic cut-through to Tiger Walk on game days! Upon entering the home, you will find a welcoming foyer, formal sitting room & dining room. The large den overlooking the backyard includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, custom built-ins, vaulted ceilings, & a view of the third story loft space. The breakfast room & large kitchen include an abundance of storage, hideaway desk, pantry, & access to the backyard. Off the laundry room is easy access to the 3 car carport. The main level also includes a guest room & full bath, & the owners suite complete with en suite & dual walk-in closets. The lower level includes a large bonus room, 3 spacious bedrooms, & a shared bath. Notice 2 heated/cooled storage spaces. You don't want to miss an opportunity to live steps away from Auburn University!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
‘This is pure politics’: Dozens turn out to Auburn board of education meeting to protest unanimously approved mask requirement
- Updated
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
- Updated
In the Team USA’s most dire moment, Sunisa Lee came up big.
- Updated
With the performance of a lifetime, Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee won gold in the individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.
- Updated
A Lanett woman is facing murder charges after police responded to a call about a gunshot wound victim and found the victim dead on Saturday, p…
- Updated
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
- Updated
A man is recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after he shot at officers with the Auburn Police Division on Sunday evening, Auburn p…
- Updated
Never too lateIt’s not even the fourth quarter and Auburn is getting its butt kicked by individuals who refuse to get vaccinated. Governor Ive…
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at EAMC; Mobile hospital has highest number of COVID-19 patients
- Updated
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at East Alabama Health, which includes East Alabama M…
- Updated
Auburn signee Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion, putting to action a gold-medal plan by her club coach Jess Graba and her college coach Jeff Graba.