Stunning custom home with unmatched quality and finishes. Nestled on 3 acres in Auburn City limits. This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home has every amenity you can expect for luxury living. An entertainer's dream with spacious and open living areas. Gourmet style kitchen offering custom cabinetry, commercial appliances quartz and bluestone countertops, butlers pantry, mud room W/ storage lockers. Kitchen leads to outdoor living space w/ additional fireplace and private backyard oasis with fire pit. Main level master retreat w/ fireplace, cathedral ceilings and space like none other. 2 laundry rooms, main level and 2nd floor. Unique and beautiful antique finishes throughout. Upstairs seems like an entire home in itself. Spacious bedrooms, baths, and living area w/ built in bunk room.Storage galore. 3 car garage. Heated/Cooled office off garage. Spray foam insulation. This is a MUST see. Too much to list for this beautiful estate!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,100,000
