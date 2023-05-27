At last! The home of your dreams is awaiting new homeowners. Ridgecrest Homes has redefined luxury with the Caldwell Floorplan. 5 bedrooms/4.5baths home situated on a 0.51acre lot in highly sought-after Asheton Lakes SD. Large, cozy front porch and bright foyer creates a warm and welcoming ambiance. The timeless kitchen allows spacious area for cooking and socializing with family and friends. Luxurious upgrades, detailed design selections are throughout the home. The great room w/ 2 double French doors create a seamless transition to the outdoors. A casual, sophisticated with a vaulted, T & G ceiling, and fireplace. Other features are 3 car garage, extended parking pad, an irrigation system, gutters, and tankless water heater. Wood shelving in master suite closet and pantry. Natural light flows throughout the home. Call for more information and schedule your private showing. Home completion date is April 2023.