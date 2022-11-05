5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,139,900

Golf course estate lot nestled at the end of a cul de sac circle! Home offers 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room & an office! Beautiful outdoor living spaces & tons of huge windows showcasing panoramic fairway views. Incredible covered porch with fireplace, as well as French doors opening to the deck off the main bedroom also looking out over the golf course. Separate patio with pergola enjoys golf course views-so many spaces for relaxing & entertaining! Hardwood flooring & 10' ceilings throughout the main level. Great room boats coffered ceiling, shiplap accent wall & gas log fireplace. Spray foam insulation & tankless water heaters. Plantation shutters. 3 car garage. The private main level master is a true retreat, offering a gas fireplace, walk-out balcony, spa-like bath, & amazing custom closet. Home office & convenient half bath also on the main level. All bedrooms have en-suite baths. AU Club offers two pools, restaurant & fitness center- all accessible from your golf cart!