5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,200,000

Immaculate cul-de-sac home right on the golf course offering 5 bedrooms plus a true bonus room! This stunning residence features beautiful outdoor living spaces & tons of huge windows showcasing panoramic fairway views. The elevated craftsmanship & high-end finishes are apparent both inside & out - from the hardwood flooring & 10' ceilings throughout the main level to the covered deck spanning the length of the house - from the great room's coffered ceiling & shiplap accent wall to the spray foam insulation & tankless water heaters - from the gourmet kitchen to the plantation shutters to the 3 car garage to the integrated media wiring... The list just goes on & on, w/ no detail having been overlooked! The private main level master is a true retreat, offering a gas fireplace, walk-out balcony, spa-like bath, & amazing custom closet. There's a perfect home office & convenient half bath also on the main level w/ remaining beds, bonus room, & 2 full baths (including 1 Jack & Jill) up.