Beautiful custom home WITHIN the Auburn City loop, close to Auburn University, Shopping and Restaurants. This 5 bedroom, 5 bath home offers LOTS of upgrades including custom shelving and high end Bertazzoni appliances in kitchen, plantation shutters, fenced-in back yard with automatic gate and keypad, bonus room with built-in desk, heated floors, curbless shower, free standing tub, towel warmer in master bath, and built-in bunk beds in upstairs bedroom. Home has also been wired for surround sound, audio and visual. Association fees cover professional landscape maintenance, routine lawncare, nutrient treatment, and mosquito/flea/tick prevention for all homes and common areas in Annalue Ridge.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Opelika has gone Hollywood in a new video spot for the short film series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.
“We’re 33-0. A lot of teams can’t say that. And we completed the mission.”
It's been 30 years since Bruce Pearl first became a head coach. Those who played for him then remember a man who hasn't changed much in the th…
A media representative from Texas Roadhouse said the chain is targeting an early 2024 opening.
As the new Buc-ee’s prepares for opening out along exit 50 on I-85 in Auburn, surrounding city infrastructure is beginning to be put into plac…