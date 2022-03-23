Truly stunning home on one of the larger lots in White Oaks w/ PLENTY of PRIVACY! Situated on 1.8 beautiful acres w/ unmatched mature landscaping. Home features 5 bedrooms including the master suite on the main level w/vaulted ceilings, GORGEOUS master bath & master closet like none-other! LARGE does not come close to describing this custom closet! Main living area is perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Features include; living room w/ a beautiful gas fireplace, formal dining with coffered ceilings & two stunning chandeliers, spacious kitchen w/ OVERSIZED island providing added seating, marble countertops, double ovens & gas cooktop & spacious breakfast/keeping room w/ gas log fireplace. MASSIVE Butlers pantry with custom shelving. 2 half baths & spacious office also on main floor. Upstairs includes 3 more beds & 2 full baths. Private back patio with fireplace for added living area. Guest house w/ full bed, bath & kitchen/living room. OPEN HOUSE, SUNDAY March 20 from 2-4pm
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,495,000
