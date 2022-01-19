5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,695,000

When you walk through the front doors of this Moore's Mill home, you will be blown away! If entertaining is a must for you, this home has all of the WOW factors. 5 bedrooms in the main home and a full bed and bath in the pool house with separate entrance. In the magnificent courtyard you find a 14x14 in ground hot tub or cocktail pool completed with an outdoor built in grill and brick fireplace . This home overlooks the golf course and the MMC driving range is behind the wooded lot.