When you walk through the front doors of this Moore's Mill home, you will be blown away! If entertaining is a must for you, this home has all of the WOW factors. 5 bedrooms in the main home and a full bed and bath in the pool house with separate entrance. In the magnificent courtyard you find a 14x14 in ground hot tub or cocktail pool completed with an outdoor built in grill and brick fireplace . This home overlooks the golf course and the MMC driving range is behind the wooded lot.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEE: Inside Peacock Woodstock, the manifestation of an unprecedented wild ride for Auburn men’s basketball
- Updated
Somebody played Freebird. In another moment, they sang out ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’ Then they put their hands up for Bodda Getta.
Watch now: Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team pass out pizza to the students in line overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game
- Updated
The Auburn students braving the cold as they camp out for the Auburn-Kentucky game received a warm surprise Friday night from Bruce Pearl and …
- Updated
Between prepping the section with signs and shakers, plus growing The Jungle into a full-fledged campus organization, it takes a lot behind the scenes to make Auburn’s student section one of the loudest in the country.
- Updated
“You feel like you’re on top of the world,” Wendell Green said. Right now, Wendell, you are.
‘Nothing like it’: Auburn Arena has become the place for high stakes and nervous energy, and the Tigers are embracing it
- Updated
Even the Olympic champion admitted she was going to be a little nervous.
- Updated
Suni Lee and Derrian Gobourne soared on bars, two underclassmen had breakout performances on beam, and the Auburn gymnastics team roared to a win in its home opener. Then Gobourne brought down the house.
- Updated
All of Auburn could be tuned in for Saturday’s men's basketball matchup between the No. 2 Tigers and No. 12 Kentucky at noon on CBS. That includes NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn alum Charles Barkley.
KENDRICK-HOLMES: Here's our plan for covering Auburn and what Bruce Pearl calls 'an everything school'
- Updated
I come here today to either praise you or to challenge you, and also to quote Bruce Pearl.
- Updated
More than 24 hours before tipoff, Auburn students were braving the cold outside the Auburn Arena entrance, ahead of Auburn's showdown with Kentucky.
- Updated
“You feel a lot of pride playing for a program like this and being a part of a school like this.”