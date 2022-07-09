You will not find another home like this in Auburn, AL! This custom home was designed to make the most of outdoor living with a unique courtyard, roof top deck, covered screen porch and walls of windows to bring the outside in. The main home has 4 full bedrooms, 2 bonus/flex rooms and 1 full bed and bath in the courtyard/guest house with separate entrance. A 14x14 in ground salt water pool or hot tub is just outside the the main living areas in the courtyard. Also found outside in the private space, is a brick fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings and a grill and cook top built in. Sit atop the covered upper level deck and overlook sunsets and the 10th fairway of MMC. Behind the home's wooded lot is the driving range. Inside the home you will fall in love at every turn as well. If you're looking for a home that is warm, inviting and ideal for entertaining, this is it!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,849,500
