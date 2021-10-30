Built in 2016, this Michael Schumacher custom farmhouse is nestled on 11 acres adjoining close to 400 acres of Auburn University land. The driveway meanders along the north property line then crosses the creek, and it extends to the motor court which connects the main house to the barndominium. At the end of the motor court the land opens up into the orchard which includes pecans, pears, apples, figs, blueberries, blackberries, and persimmons. With large front and rear porches, this 5 bedroom 4.5 bath farmhouse is complimented with a heated and cooled 3 bay detached barndo. The upgrade list seems endless including, but not limited to, marble counter tops, farmhouse sink, ceiling height custom cabinetry, locally sourced black walnut flooring, locally sourced wormy chestnut flooring, outdoor porch fireplace, and wifi enabled GE Monogram appliances. Don't miss out on this slice of southern living paradise.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,850,000
