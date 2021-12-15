 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,975,000

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,975,000

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,975,000

This unique home sits on an 8 acre lot overlooking a lake in a quiet, 6 lot subdivision at the end of Old Country Road off of Ogletree Road. Custom built by Kirchler Construction, the home has high ceilings, beautiful trim work, Brazilian Cherry floors, large rooms, and abundant storage. The main level features a 2 story foyer with staircase, living room, dining room, butler’s pantry, kitchen, and keeping room with screened porch and deck overlooking the lake. Also located on the main level is a master bedroom suite with study and private balcony porch. The second level includes 3 bedrooms with private baths, storage rooms, and a bonus room. The lower level has a large den that overlooks and opens to backyard/lake. Also on this level is a workout room, large bedroom, 2 bathrooms, as well as a large storm shelter/storage room.The lot size, lake setting, privacy, and convenient location set this property apart from everything else in the area. Do not let this rare opportunity pass by!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert