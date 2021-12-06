 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 11-1!!!! Don't wait! Check out this great opportunity for an investment in central Auburn. Location is supreme and allows quick access to schools, downtown, and the interstate! The home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. When entering the home you're greeted by the large living room the is open to the formal dining room. The kitchen and breakfast space are located on the backside of the home. You'll find the master suite and 2 secondary bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs you'll find the remaining 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and 2 extra flex spaces. Tons storage! The large lot provides parking in the rear and a storage shed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert