5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $2,500,000

Stunning! Custom built home reminiscent of Georgian style with timeless finishes. Every turn reveals no detail was missed! Windows galore & heart pine floors throughout living areas, kitchen & bedrooms. Kitchen with Wolf & SubZero appliances, working scullery & gorgeous marble countertops. Scullery includes extra refrigerator, dishwasher, ice maker, pantry, oven & coffee bar: an entertainer/chef’s dream! Delightful sunroom off the kitchen boasts reclaimed brick pavers, built-ins, airy windows & fireplace. Master suite is an amazing retreat with double marble topped vanities, free-standing soaking tub & elegant marble shower. Private laundry off the master, as well as an additional laundry on the second floor. Each bedroom boats an en-suite bath with windows providing natural lighting. Unfinished basement & bonus room over 3+ car garage offer excellent storage & opportunity. Private covered back porch overlooks the dynamic backyard! Visit www.realestateinauburn.com for more details.