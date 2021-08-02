5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $259,000

5 bedroom houses under $275,000 do not get listed very often. The owner has added LVP flooring throughout most the home. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The master has trayed ceilings and a tub/shower combo. The kitchen has ample storage, and an eat in combo. Off the kitchen is the back deck, which is perfect for a outdoor dining space. In addition to the 5 bedrooms, there is an extra room that could be converted to an office. The garage is HUGE, 473 +/-sqft! If you are looking for space this is the house for you!