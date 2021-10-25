5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $275,000

Price Drop!!! Motivated Seller, Bring all offers! What a Location! Inside the Loop right in the Heart of Auburn sits this 5 bedroom 3 bath beauty ready for you to call home. You'll love this Stunning split level home with a 2-car garage that's close to shopping, dining, and all that Auburn has to offer. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace with a good book or Entertaining in your spacious back yard perfect for grilling out or just enjoying the sunshine! Did I mention there is a bonus room on the lower level perfect for a home office or workout space. All of this and more situated right in Shelton Park. You have to see it for yourself. Don't forget to check out the Virtual Tour and call to schedule your private showing today. Auburn Residential Zoning map attached as well reflecting CDD Zoning Shed in the backyard and swing play set included!