5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $312,900

Prime Auburn, AL location- Away from the hustle and bustle but convenient to all that Auburn has to offer! The Professionally Designed trendy Hawthorn B plan home at Wimberly Station by Hughston Homes encompasses five spacious bedrooms with an abundance of room for relaxing, entertaining, dining, study, and sleep, three luxurious bathrooms, entry foyer, Media Room, and a sleek stylish Kitchen offering Artic Valley granite countertops, a huge island and breakfast area that flows through to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Formal Dining Room, and 10x10 covered patio! The Guest Suite on Main with full bathroom ensures privacy from upstairs. Upstairs you will find the open Media Room, Luxurious Owner's Suite offering a MASSIVE walk-in closet, double vanity with Piedrafina Glacier, tiled shower, and garden tub, three additional spacious bedrooms, third full bathroom, and laundry with entry to Owner's Bathroom. Virtual tour avail upon request! View More