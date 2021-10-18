- Open concept kitchen with oversized island opens to breakfast room and family room with center fireplace. - First floor guest suite and full bath.- Study/flex space is ideal for an at home office.- Owners suite with oversized walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and oversized seated shower.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900
