5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,900

Come see this remarkable one owner home. The all brick home has a functional floor plan with a gorgeous pool. The large living room has engineered hardwood floors, built in cabinetry, and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and has a ton of cabinet storage. The hardwood master is located down stairs. New ceramic tile was installed in the master bathroom. The upstairs has FOUR additional bedrooms. All bedrooms are very generous in size and feature ceiling fans. This back yard has it all. The pool is in great shape and the yard is fully fenced in. The garage is very clean. All the appliances convey with the house! Other features include the half bath and formal dining room downstairs. Come check out this beautiful home in this established neighborhood.