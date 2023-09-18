The Lakeside floor plan is a gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath home. The kitchen has a great design with Granite countertops, an undermount sink, a large island bar, all stainless-steel appliances, and a corner pantry. The kitchen flows right into the family room, making it perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. A nice breakfast nook and separate dining area is just off the kitchen. Lots of natural light and a very relaxing feel is throughout the home, with a wide porch leading to the back yard. Bedroom 1 is spacious with an adjoining bath that offers a double vanity, large shower, and a walk-in closet. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.