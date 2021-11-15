5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $376,000

The Westin Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. This 5 bedroom/3 bath two story home with covered back porch also has a study downstairs. The two story foyer features a curved staircase. The kitchen with light gray painted cabinets, white quartz counters, island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances with gas range is open to both the formal dining room and the great room. Guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Huge master bedroom with 3 other bedrooms and laundry room is located upstairs. The large master bath with double vanities, white subway tile shower, two walk in closets, water closet, garden tub, and linen closet is absolutely perfect. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.