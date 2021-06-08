5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $379,900

Move-in ready, with a fresh coat of paint on the interior and sellers, are willing to include all furniture! This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Stone Creek. The covered front porch wraps around the corner of the house. The foyer features a built-in bench off the stairs with hidden storage. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. The room downstairs can be used for a guest bedroom or office. The full bath for this bedroom was updated last year. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area and the upstairs hallway. Oversized Master Bedroom with a sitting area and ample natural light. The Master Bath features a soaking tub, walk-in shower, two separate vanities with a large master closet in between. large walk-in closet & two vanities. All bedrooms on the second floor have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Large living room with a woodburning fireplace. View More