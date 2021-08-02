5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $379,900

 Skip to main content
You will find 806 Cary Drive nestled amongst the mature trees in sought after Cary Woods Neighborhood! A beautiful split level ranch home on a large corner lot boasting beautiful outdoor living areas perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining! The home is full of natural light and spacious living areas with updated kitchen and complete with downstairs den/playroom, 5 bedrooms and 3 Baths plus a newly added attached 2 car garage. This is a must see home- make your appointments today!

