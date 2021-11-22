- Attached 3-car garage.- First floor guest suite and full bath.- Open concept kitchen with walk-in pantry and oversized granite island overlooking the breakfast area and family room with center fireplace. - Owners suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub and oversized shower. - Dining room with coffered ceilings. - Upstairs loft is perfect for entertaining.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $382,900
