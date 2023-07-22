The Lakeside, a gorgeous one-story, 5 bed, 3 bath home in Farmville Lakes with a 2-car garage and 4-sides brick. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, undermount sink, large island bar, stainless-steel gas appliances & a corner pantry, & flows seamlessly into the family room - perfect for entertaining & gatherings. The breakfast nook & separate dining area are just off the kitchen. Plenty of natural light & a relaxing feel throughout the home, with a wide porch leading to the backyard & overlooking the lake. A spacious primary bedroom leads to an adjoining bath, offering a double vanity, large shower & walk-in closet. Quality materials & workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail. Enjoy the private, gated neighborhood pool & clubhouse, & take in the stunning water views that Farmville Lakes has to offer! Includes a D.R. Horton Smart Home package: see attachment for details. Just 13 minutes to Toomer’s Corner and less than 2 minutes to HWY 280!