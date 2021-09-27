Escape the hustle and bustle of Auburn! 10 minute drive to the HEART OF AUBURN! *Corner Homesite* The trendy Cypress D home plan at Wimberly Station by Hughston Homes. Guest Suite w/ full bath on MAIN! Trendy Kitchen offering Granite Countertops, HUGE island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast area open to kitchen and Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace. Separate Office Suite/Living Room on Main. Spacious Step-up Media Room. Luxurious Owner's Suite w/ sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, separate vanities with Piedrafina countertops, tiled shower with bench, & separate garden tub. 5” Engineered Hardwoods in Main Living Areas & Stairs with the exception of Guest Suite offering carpet. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Fiber Internet! Energy Efficient Building Materials, Intelligent Home Technology, and many more *included* luxury features - DARE TO COMPARE! Entertain outside under the 10x10 Covered Patio! 2 Car Side Entry Garage! VIRTUAL TOUR available upon request.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,900
