This centrally located 5 bed, 3 bath SMART HOME in the city of Auburn is not one to miss. The 2,543 square foot oasis is situated on a gorgeous wooded lot right across from Saugahatchee Country Club, less than 5 minutes away from Tiger Town shopping, HWY 280, and I-85! It boasts a 2 story floor plan with a great flow throughout. Beautiful living room with tray ceilings, wood burning fireplace. The vast kitchen sparkles with granite countertops, stainless ALL ELECTRIC appliances, and a neutral tile backsplash. There is also a formal dining off of the large kitchen, as well as a mudroom at the back door. Bedrooms are secluded from the main living space for privacy while entertaining. There is a beautiful green front lawn with old growth Oak & Japanese Maple trees, gardenia bushes, and more to enjoy from the large front porch. The huge concrete back patio is perfect for entertaining as well as convenient parking by the back entrance to bring your groceries in with ease.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $390,000
