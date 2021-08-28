5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $393,500

Abigail II Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. Craftsman 5 Bedroom/3 bathroom two story home with 3 car garage. Great room features gas fireplace with brick hearth and shiplap accents, is open to the large kitchen with an island, white painted shaker cabinets, granite counters, large pantry, stainless appliances with gas range. Guest bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large owners suite features bath with garden tub, separate shower with white subway tile, double vanities, linen closet and huge walk-in closet. One of the secondary bedrooms upstairs is oversized with two large walk-in closets. Brick accents and covered porch. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including approximately 2 miles of scenic nature trails, 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas