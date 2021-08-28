5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $393,550

The Everest III Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. This 5 bedroom/3 bath home features a covered porch, large formal living and dining rooms, a great room with gas fireplace and shiplap accents, large kitchen with white quartz counters, breakfast bar, pantry, light gray painted cabinets with 4x16 white subway tile backsplash, stainless appliance package with gas range and large breakfast room, first floor guest room and full bath. Upstairs is a giant master suite with sitting area, huge walk in closet, master bath with double vanity with white quartz counters, garden tub, separate shower and water closet. 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including approximately 2 miles of scenic nature trails, 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas