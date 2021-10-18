5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $395,550

- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with large granite island overlooking the great room with fireplace. - Private guest suite is spacious and bright perfect for a home office or even a quiet library.- Owners suite with a sitting room, expansive walk-in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub, and oversized shower. - Dining room with coffered ceilings.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.