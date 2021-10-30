Bucknell plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in the Preserve. 2 story farmhouse style home with a covered back porch, 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, formal living & dining areas, great room with gas fireplace with brick hearth & shiplap accents, open kitchen with large island, white painted cabinets, gray herringbone subway tile backsplash, granite, stainless appliance package including a gas range, large pantry & breakfast room. The is also a guest room with full bath located on the first floor. Upstairs features the master suite with sitting area, walk in closet, master bath with walk in shower, garden tub, double vanity & water closet plus 3 additional bedroom & a large media room. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package & wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool & grilling areas.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,100
