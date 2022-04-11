Well Maintained 2 story brick home with private fence in the desirable Cotswolds neighborhood. A formal dining room features a coffered ceiling & wainscot is located just off of the Foyer. Long hallway leads to open Kitchen and Living room. Stunning Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, lots of cabinetry and Breakfast area. Oversized Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Spa-like Master bath features double vanity, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. All other 4 bedrooms are spacious for bed & sitting. Screened rear porch, large sized rear yard is good for kids playing and family entertaining. 2 neighborhood pools, walking trail
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900
