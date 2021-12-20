5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900

Check out this great home in Auburn's Woodland Park. Located with easy access to Auburn, the back yard will highlight a great area to enjoy the outdoors. Inside, the amount of space will amaze you. The split floorplan offers a large master suite on one side and the extra three bedrooms on the other. The heart of the house has an updated kitchen and spacious great room with high ceilings. Upstairs is where you will find the 5th bedroom and another bonus space, great for an office or playroom. Come check out this home today before it gets away!