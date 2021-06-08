5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900

Investors! This home is perfect for a long-term investment with its location to downtown Auburn. Or, you can live on one side and rent out the apartment and house-hack your way into a phenomenal investment. This lovingly cared-for brick ranch in desirable Cary Woods is conveniently located minutes from Auburn University and downtown Auburn. The original character has been preserved, including original wood floors, antique doors, antique hardware, & classic trim throughout the home. The Main House includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a large Kitchen which opens to the spacious Dining Room and Kitchen. The Guest House includes its own private kitchen, living room, 2 Bedrooms, and a Full Bath. The Guest House has two private entryways on the front and back of the home. This house is nestled on a .55 corner lot boasting colorful landscaping on all sides. This historic home is a rare find and ONE owner! View More