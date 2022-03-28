 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $405,800

Wonderful, move-in ready home in Solamere. Offering 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms as well as 3172 heated square feet this home is sure to impress. A welcoming 2-story entry into the home leads you into the spacious, open Great Room. The kitchen is sure to please with plenty of storage and lots of natural light and the real Chicago brick!! Generous size bedrooms throughout home and the finished walk-out basement that also offers a bonus room and more storage! There is also two nice size storage areas in the attic that you can access from two of the bedrooms in addition to the main attic access. The back-yard has been seeded so the grass will germinate soon and don't miss the she shed out back as well!!!

