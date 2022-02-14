- Covered front porch leads into the open first floor.- Open concept gourmet kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room with fireplace. - Dining room with coffered ceilings. - Homeowners suite with expansive walk-in closet, dual vanity, linen closet, soaking tub and tile shower in homeowners bath. - A media room adds an ideal space for entertaining guests.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $409,900
