MOVE IN READY **up to $16,000 in closing costs assistance with the use of a Preferred Lender** The Westin Plan built by DRB Homes in The Preserve. This all brick exterior, 5 bedroom/3 bath two story home with covered back porch also has a study downstairs. The two story foyer features a curved staircase. The kitchen with gray painted cabinets, quartz counters, island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances with gas range is open to both the formal dining room and the great room. Guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Huge master bedroom with 3 other bedrooms and laundry room is located upstairs. The large master bath with double vanities, tile shower, two walk in closets, water closet, garden tub, and linen closet is absolutely perfect. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $409,980
