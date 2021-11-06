5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $411,970

The Isabella I Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve . Gorgeous Craftsman 5 Bedroom/3 bath two story with 3-car garage and covered back porch. Wide open floorplan with guest bedroom on first floor. The kitchen includes white painted shaker cabinets, granite counters, white 4x16 subway tile backsplash, large island with a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, stainless appliance package with gas cooktop, double ovens and built in desk! The huge master suite with sitting room has a giant walk-in closet, and bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and water closet. There are 3 other secondary bedrooms upstairs with loft area and hall bath. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.