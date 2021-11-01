- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with oversized island, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. - First floor guest suite with full bath. - Dining room with coffered ceilings. - Owners suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet, two separate vanities, soaking tub and roman shower in owners bath. - Upstairs loft.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Delivery dates are approximate and subject to change without notice. Images may be subject to copyright.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $421,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn University official affirmed Monday that the new executive order in Alabama out of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will not affect the school…
- Updated
A jury on Friday found a former Auburn student not guilty of first-degree rape charges, more than three years after his arrest.
- Updated
Shouts of “Save our staff,” “Freedom” and “Let’s go, Brandon” could be heard from the Auburn University quadrant of Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday…
- Updated
The fiery midnight crash of a tractor-trailer and the resulting cleanup halted or slowed down traffic through Auburn on Interstate 85 North th…
Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Central-Phenix City, LaFayette and Tallassee. Be sure and cast your vote before the poll closes at midnight CT Tuesday.
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High goes the distance with IMG Academy, falls in fourth quarter
- Updated
Four-star running back Kaytron Allen ran in the game-icing touchdown with less than a minute left, and IMG Academy survived after getting every bit of the fight it wanted at Auburn High on Friday night.
- Updated
CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.
- Updated
Central-Phenix City dominated on all phases on senior night in its 53-7 win over the Oxford Yellow Jackets.
- Updated
A tractor-trailer fire on I-85 northbound has caused traffic to back up around mile marker 55 in Auburn.
‘Opportunity to compete’: Auburn High hosts star-studded IMG Academy hoping to impress the recruiters that always follow
- Updated
National prep powerhouse IMG Academy comes to Auburn this Friday, and along with its highly touted players, the team brings media coverage and recruiters everywhere it goes.