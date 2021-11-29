The coordinated and spacious Deerfield floorplan is a perfect option for a growing family, featuring large living areas and spacious bedrooms for privacy. Enter through the foyer into the stunning great room featuring elegant hardwood flooring and an attractive fireplace. The first floor also houses a graceful dining room well-suited for formal gatherings. This open floor plan flows from the great room into the breakfast room and spacious gourmet kitchen complete with a great island, granite countertops, and walk in pantry. A large bedroom connected to a full bath completes the first floor. The second floor truly is a private retreat from the large first floor living areas, featuring 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, two full bathrooms and a magnificent master suite. The master bedroom is open and airy with 9 foot tray ceilings and a gorgeous master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, plenty of storage space, and a double vanity. An enormous walk in closet completes this impeccable spa like sanctuary. Finishing the spacious upstairs is an appropriately placed laundry room for easy clean up and accessibility. The flowing balance and large size of the Deerfield is an absolute must for a growing family's comfort and needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $423,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Since the project development began on The Landings on Opelika exit 58, many have wondered if a Topgolf venue was being constructed at the site.
- Updated
I’m sure Pat Dye hurt too. In the 80’s, when Dye fought like hell to bring the Iron Bowl to Auburn, it had to turn his gut every time he walked into Legion Field to play a “home game” in Alabama’s home stadium. But pain made change.
- Updated
Opelika’s own “Cheers”-esque bar opened house for the last time as regulars gathered to say goodbye to their favorite watering hole over drink…
- Updated
As parents, Opelika’s Brian and Keisha Stinson have gotten used to being amazed by the athletic exploits of their children.
- Updated
‘The athletes deserve better.’
Don't want to cook or clean up? These restaurants in the Auburn-Opelika area are open on Thanksgiving Day
- Updated
From Indian food to Cracker Barrel, here are just a few of the places you can grab dinner - or even breakfast - on Thanksgiving Day.
- Updated
As a child, Ariel Ryberg insisted she was going to be a candy maker when she grew up. And just two years ago, 30-year-old Ryberg found a way t…
- Updated
Auburn failed to convert a two-point play before Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hit John Metchie to leave the Tigers with a stinging 24-22 quadruple-overtime loss on Saturday.
- Updated
Lee County’s commission lines are shifting, and residents on the border of one district may find themselves in another represented by a differ…
- Updated
"There’s a reason why we’re here. Auburn’s a great place. Love it. Love the community here. Love where we’re going with this program."