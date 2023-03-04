This beautiful home is full of light and upgrades galore! LVP in the main living areas, upgraded carpet, and top-notch lighting and finishes throughout. The paneled dining room flows to the butler’s hallway, with enormous walk-in pantry, to the open kitchen/living space. The eat-in kitchen includes a gas cooktop/oven, farmhouse style sink, tile backsplash and soft-close cabinets. From the large island, enjoy the view of the private backyard through sliding glass doors without missing anything in the great room. Also find one bedroom and separate full bath. Upstairs is the spacious primary bedroom w/seating area. The en-suite bath has dual vanities, bench shower, soaking tub and tile flooring. Also upstairs: three beds, shared bath with double sinks, and laundry room. The two-car garage features split unit heating/air and sealed floors for a space that can be used year round.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $424,900
