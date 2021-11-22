5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $425,000

Beautiful, move-in ready home! This spacious home is situated on a nice lot in the desired neighborhood of Cotswolds. Features include: open floor plan, beautiful hard wood floors, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The breakfast area opens to the large family room with a gas fireplace. The massive primary suite is located on the main level and features an en suite bathroom. The remaining bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. There you will find a huge bedroom/flex room with endless possibilities. The welcoming and private backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing!