5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $425,100

- Covered front porch leads into the open first floor.- Open concept kitchen with oversized island opens to breakfast area and family room with a corner fireplace. - Private guest bedroom/study is spacious and bright perfect for a home office or even a quiet library.- Owners suite with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, and large walk-in closet. - Upper level laundry.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.