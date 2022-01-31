- Attached 3-car garage.- First floor guest suite and full bath.- Open concept kitchen with walk-in pantry and oversized granite island overlooking the breakfast area and family room with center fireplace. - Owners suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub and oversized shower. - Dining room with coffered ceilings. - Upstairs loft is perfect for entertaining.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $427,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and the Auburn gymnastics team beat Alabama and made history again, scoring the program's second-best score ever.
- Updated
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s…
- Updated
“She was one of the top recruits in the country outside of Suni.” Sophia Groth is already showing why.
- Updated
Auburn is proactively pursuing a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and there is comfort in the athletics department that Auburn will be able to offer an extension that will allow him to finish his career with the Tigers.
- Updated
Suni Lee won the all-around in her first Auburn-Alabama meeting on Friday night, earning the first NCAA all-around win of her college career and putting her stamp on the fiercest rivalry in college sports.
- Updated
The Tigers jumped for joy. The fans stormed the court.
- Updated
There’s no sense trying to tiptoe over it.
- Updated
Chris Ceman points to a painted depiction of Samford Hall in the letter U. It’s his favorite part of a new mural spelling out “Auburn” gracing…
- Updated
At the Opelika City Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, the board expressed their condolences to the family of Rev. Steven Ca…
- Updated
Detectives from the Opelika Police Department released 10 pink balloons in a memorial Friday marking the 10-year anniversary of the discovery of the remains of unidentified Baby Jane Doe.