This 5 bed/3 bath home is full of light and upgrades galore! LVP in the main living areas, upgraded carpet/padding, and top-notch lighting and finishes throughout. The paneled dining room flows to the butler’s hallway, with enormous walk-in pantry, to the open kitchen/living space. The eat-in kitchen includes a gas cooktop/oven, farmhouse style sink, tile backsplashes and soft-close cabinets. From the large island, enjoy the view of the private backyard through sliding glass doors without missing anything in the great room. Also find one bedroom and separate full bath. The spacious primary bedroom with seating area is located upstairs. The attached bath has dual vanities, bench shower, soaking tub and tile flooring throughout the bath and into the walk-in closet. Also on the second floor are three bedrooms, shared bath with double sinks, and tiled laundry room. The two-car garage features split unit heating/air and sealed floors that create a space that can be used year round.