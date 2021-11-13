 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $428,120

Quick Move In! The Empress plan has All FIVE bedrooms are on the second level and ALL have walk-in closets! A formal dining room is a nice addition to the eat-in kitchen for plenty of dining space. The LARGE separate loft can be used for a playroom or a study. Photos used are artistic renderings. All options have been thoughtfully chosen for the home by our designers and cannot be changed. Approximate closing: February- March 2022. This home is located on lot 438.

